Edward D. Cornish, Sr., Watertown passed away Monday, February 17th at the Samaritan Keep Home. He was 90 years old.
Among his survivors is his wife Sally. The funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22nd at Stone Presbyterian Church, Chestnut St., Watertown. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
