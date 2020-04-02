Canton,NY- Edward D. Haycook, Jr., age 74, passed away March 31, 2020 at his home in Canton, New York surrounded by his loving family. Ed graduated from Cornell University in 1967 and joined the United States Air Force after graduation. While in the military he served as a Pilot, Flight Instructor and Aircraft Maintenance Officer. Ed retired from his distinguished military career in 1995 as a Lieutenant Colonel and Commander of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the 105th Airlift Group at Stewart Airbase.
Throughout his life he was involved in agriculture and often remarked his experiences and leadership in 4-H made him what he was. Ed and his wife Janet also owned and operated a small dairy farm in Bullville, New York. In 2005, soon after retiring from dairy farming, they moved to Canton, New York. Ed was an avid fan of his grandchildren’s sporting events and was always on the sidelines (in person or by video) cheering them on. He also served as Trustee of the United Methodist Church in Canton.
Ed is survived by his wife Janet (Detch) of 54 years, son Michael Haycook (Triva) of Canton, New York, daughter Lisa Klumpp (Scott) of Lockport, New York and sister Barbara Hanson, Peoria, Illinois. He is also survived by four grandchildren Jennifer Haycook, Matthew Haycook, Joshua Klumpp and Christopher Klumpp. Ed was predeceased by his daughter Trisha Michelle Haycook in 1975, father Edward Haycook Sr. in 1990 and mother Elsie Haycook in 2013.
Burial will be in the Rural Valley Cemetery in Cuddebackville, New York.
Local arrangements were under the care of Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton, NY.
