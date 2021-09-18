Edward D. Scott, age 86, formerly of Pulaski passed away Monday in Hilton Head, SC. Edward was born December 24, 1934, in Pulaski, the son of George and Marie Maahs Scott. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1954 and served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. Edward was married to Inga Jeanne Smith on November 1, 1958. He was employed by Holstein Friesian World for 20 years, retiring in 1993. He had previously been employed by General Electric in Syracuse in heavy military for 15 years. Edward was a 30-year retired member and officer of the Ringgold Fire Department. He was a former member of the Pulaski Lodge -415 F&AM and the Media Temple in Watertown. Edward was a member of the Rose Hill Golf Club in Bluffton, SC, and the Elms Golf Club in Sandy Creek for many years.
Ed loved his grandchildren and especially enjoyed taking them on vacation to Hilton Head Island for many years. He had a passion for sports. Starting with his years coaching Pulaski Little League. He also was a follower of the Boston Red Sox, Syracuse Football and Syracuse Basketball. Ed was an avid golfer, enjoying time on the course with Ed Nicholson, George Wurster, Don Edick and Tommy Butler, and many others. His greatest passion was snowmobiling with his best friend David Shipway, his father in-law Winnie Smith, and Jerry Lycourt to name a few. He will be missed by many but especially by his family.
Surviving, are his wife, Inga (Jeanne) Scott, one son Michael (Laura) Scott of Pulaski, two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Casler of Lacona and Jacob Scott of Beaufort, SC and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jameson Casler. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Scott in 2009 and sister, Betty Brush in 2019.
A private service will be held for his family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulaski Little League, 11 Lincoln Ave, Pulaski, NY or Ringgold Fire Department, 24 Lake Street, Pulaski, NY or the Pulaski Masonic Lodge -415, 12 Bridge Street, Pulaski, NY 13142.
