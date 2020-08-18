BEAVER FALLS- Edward E. Laubscher, 89, formerly of Main Street, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
In keeping with Ed’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Ed has generously donated his body as an Anatomical Gift to SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amboy Bell-Isle United Church, 6190 Airport Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 or the Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 Croghan American Legion P.O. Box 217, Croghan, NY 13327. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Diana Laubscher of Dekalb; special nieces and nephews, Jeff (Angela) Keller of Camillus, Terri Vought of Michigan, Lynn Coffey-Edelman and her husband, Kurt Edelman of Huntington Station; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Kari, Jeremy, Lindsay, Brook, Miki, and Jerred (Spike), fourteen great grandchildren who all loved their GG, and one great-great grandchild. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Sharlene; a daughter, Lauri Beth Sauro; a great-great granddaughter, Harley Rose Farney, and his sister, Patricia Milliman.
Ed was born November 28, 1930 in Auburn, NY, a son of the late Howard and Clara Corp Laubscher. He attended Solvay High School. He joined the Army and served stateside during the Korean War. On August 8, 1953 he married Sharlene M. Keller at Amboy Presbyterian Church with Rev. Evan E. Evans, officiating. Ed worked for Crucible Steel, Marble Farms Dairy, in Syracuse, where he delivered milk and served as route manager before he purchased the dairy. After selling the dairy in 1989, together with his wife, the couple moved to Long Pond. Mrs. Laubscher passed away on April 5, 2018.
Ed was a member of Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 Croghan American Legion. He liked to work with his hands and build and fix things. He was self -taught in refrigeration. He won several awards at the NYS Fair, especially for cottage cheese. He supplied butter for the NYS Fair for several years. He enjoyed water skiing, vacationing in Florida and had a fondness for Cadillacs.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
