Edward E. McWilliams, 60 of Lacona, NY passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at his home.
Edward was born October 2, 1959 in Canastota, NY to Robert and Marjorie (Seeley) McWilliams He was a 1977 graduate of Sandy Creek High School and was employed by Johnson Controls as an Alarm Technician. He married Cyrena Sprague July 4, 1997 in Pulaski, NY.
Edward enjoyed music, collecting, nature and his cats.
He is survived by his wife; Cyrena, mother; Marjorie, siblings; Diane (Ronald) Fox, Robert (Nancy) McWilliams, David McWilliams, Patricia (Bill) Miller and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling Hours will be Thursday October 10, 2019 from 12-2pm with the Funeral Service to follow at 2pm at Summerville Funeral Home.
