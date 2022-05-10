Syracuse NY, Edward F. Murphy Jr. Age 80 Passed away peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital on May 2nd, 2022.
Ed was born in Stoughton, Massachusetts. He was the son of the Late Edward Francis Murphy Sr. and Cecelia Mulkern. After graduating High School, he enrolled at Boston College graduating with a bachelor’s degree. After graduating he moved to the greater Philadelphia area for some years before moving to the North Country in 1977. Finally landing in his hometown of Massena.
Edward was one of the fortunate few that truly loved his work, he had a deep appreciation for the publishing and distribution business. He was often heard saying that “he never worked a day in his life” Ed launched New York Periodical Distributors in 1977 and ran that business until he retired in 2002. Edward was proud to have work alongside his two sons Daniel & Scott for several of those years at New York Periodicals. Prior to becoming a business owner, Ed had held several leadership roles in the publishing business, with the Hearst Corporation, Playboy Publishing, Family Circle & Dell Publishing. After his retirement from New York Periodicals Distributors, Ed spent most of his time managing his real estate holdings. Ed owned and operated several commercial/residential buildings in and around the greater Potsdam area.
Ed’s leisure time was spent traveling and enjoying new destinations. He was also an avid reader. He served for many years on the Massena Economic Development Committee. For the past 20 years Ed had been splitting his time between Massena and Marco Island, Florida. Overall, his greatest joy was spending time with his much loved (5) grandchildren.
Edward is survived by two sons, Scott & Ann Marie Murphy of Cumberland, Maine and Daniel Murphy of Fayetteville, New York. He is also survived by two sisters: Sheila Crowley of Stoughton, MA and Brianna Murphy of Maryland. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Olivia, Cassandra, Liam, Finnegan, and Nolan Murphy. Ed is survived by his longtime companion Carol Lacy of Massena. Ed was predeceased by his first wife Maryalice Donahoe
Calling hours will be held on Friday May 13th, 2022, at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena NY from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a burial at Calvary Cemetery in Massena. The Murphy Family is holding a celebration of Ed’s life beginning @ 2:00 PM to be held at Coaches Corner, all are invited.
