Edward F. (Ned) Martelle, Jr., of Henderson, New York, entered into rest on March 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. Ned was born on March 3, 1947, in Endicott, New York, the son of Edwards Sr. and Agnes Waite Martelle. He was a graduate of Belleville Union Academy, SUNY Geneseo, and the College of St. Rose.
Ned is survived by his wife Gretchen (Henry), his sons Edward III (Kelly), William (Amy), and Charles (and his fiancée Melissa); grandchildren Sarah, Jillian, Emerson, Jacob, and Lorenzo Martelle, Bailey Snell, and Avery and Mason Crain; a sister, Louise M. Darragh and nephews Christopher and Ian, brother and sister-in-law William and Katie Henry, niece Kathleen and nephew Bill.
Ned devoted his 35-year teaching career to children with developmental disabilities in the Gloversville, NY, Enlarged School District. Ned resided in Johnstown, New York for thirty-five years. Following his retirement, Ned and Gretchen moved to Henderson, New York, where they have lived for the past twenty years.
While in Johnstown, Ned served on the Session of First Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Jaycees, and served for many years on the Gloversville-Johnstown Sewer Board. During his years in Henderson, Ned was a member of the Henderson United Methodist Church where he served as Council Board chair until the time of his death. He served a five-year term on the Belleville Henderson Central School Board of Education and was president of the Union Academy Board for several years prior to his death.
Ned taught himself the craft of picture framing and was the owner of Fishhook Frames. His unique approach to framing involved cutting, kiln drying and shaping the wood that he used to create his frames. He did custom framing and was well known for the vintage advertising which he sold at craft shows for nearly thirty years.
Calling hours will be held at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, New York, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26th. Additional calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Henderson United Methodist Church on Monday March 27th with a service at the church at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Sally Buyea. A gathering for friends and family at the Henderson Community Room, 8939 NYS Route 178, will follow the service. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edward F. Martelle Jr. Scholarship Fund, in care of Barbara Greene, Union Academy, 13047 NYS Route 178, Adams, New York 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
