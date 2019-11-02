POTSDAM – Edward H. Warren, 97, a longtime resident of Clough Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care.
Ed was born May 25, 1922 in Buffalo, New York, the only child of Edward and Kathleen (Wylie) Warren. He was raised in the community of Kenmore where he graduated from Kenmore High School in 1940. While in high school, he was a member of the Sigma Delta Phi. He continued his education at Canton ATI, graduating in 1942. He also was a member of Alpha Theta Gamma, while in college. Ed entered the US Army on April 10, 1943, serving his country during World War II with the Company E 194th Gliders 17th Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged on December 23, 1945. On September 15, 1947, he married Marion Leies, who he met at Woolworth’s in Saranac Lake, at Saranac Lake Methodist Church. Marion predeceased him on June 13, 2002.
Ed first worked for Bartz Dairy in Saranac Lake before going to work with the Dairyman’s League. He worked on the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway and also worked for Orchard Paper before starting his career with Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Mills, where worked for 23 until its closure. He then continued his working career as a custodian at Clarkson University. Throughout the years, he also assisted the Seymour Family at the Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. He was a longtime member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church and custodian for many years. He was a past member of the Racquette River Lodge -213 and current life member of Amber Lodge -395 of Free and Accepted Masons, serving as chaplain for several years. He was also a member of the Lyra, Laurentian, Cretona, and Vega Chapter -230 Order of the Eastern Star. Ed remained an active member of the Scions of the 17th Airborne Division, Inc. and AARP. He enjoyed reading, watching boxing, and being involved in the many activities of the Masonic Lodge.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Sharon Warren of Potsdam; his daughter-in-law, Judith Warren of Potsdam; his grandsons, Seth Edward Warren, Micah Ian Warren, and Jacob Brett Warren; and 4 great granddaughters.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ed was predeceased by his son, Bruce Warren on May 5, 1990.
Friends may call Thursday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where members of the Masonic Lodge will hold a memorial ritual at 5:45PM. Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Sue Wenner, officiating. Burial will be held privately in Bayside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam United Methodist Church Window Fund, or a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.