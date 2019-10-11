Edward J. Kulesza, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on October 9, surrounded by his son and family. He was under the care of Hospice.
Edward was born on July 18, 1929, son of Mary and John Kulesza. He grew up on Grant Street in Watertown. While at home, he helped with the family business, Kulesza’s Bakery; delivering bread to local establishments in Watertown. He loved to share stories of delivering to the Crystal Restaurant, which was one of his favorite places to eat throughout his entire life. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1947.
Ed joined the National Guard after graduating from high school. He attended Officer Candidate School and rose to the rank of Captain. He became the Commander of the local guard unit and held that position until he was honorably discharged in 1960.
Ed was self-employed for several years; doing residential wiring, heating and plumbing. He worked for Sears & Roebuck as a Service Manager. Edward then worked at Gould, Inc. as a Maintenance Foreman. In 1979, he was hired at Stature Electric as the Facilities Maintenance Manager. He held that position until his retirement in July 1994. After retiring, he continued to do electrical jobs throughout the city, only slowing down when he turned 80.
Edward also taught Residential Wiring at Jefferson Vocational School for many years.
Ed married Virginia Slack of Belleville on August 23, 1952, at Belleville Methodist Church. The couple lived in Adams more than 20 years and lastly moved to Watertown in 1983.
Mr. Kulesza was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. He helped with the electrical set up for the Mount Carmel Feast for many years. He very much enjoyed gardening, tasting fine wines and buying Subaru cars.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl and Thomas Trebi of Virginia Beach, Va. and Gary and Helen Kulesza of Watertown. His grandchildren, Eric Symonds of Davidson, NC; Daniel Trebi of Virginia Beach, VA; Brittany & Matt Carteaux of Fort Wayne, IN; and Gary Kulesza of Watertown
Mr. Kulesza is predeceased by his loving wife, Ginny and son, David.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery at 1:30 pm, October 26, 2019.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
