A Memorial Service for Edward John O’Donoghue age 89 and his wife Shirley Ann (Montpelier) O’Donoghue, age 87 of McHenry, IL and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Monday evening (August 5, 2019) at 7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at the Notre Dame Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held also on Monday prior to the service from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Funeral Home. Edward passed away on Nov 19, 2018 and Shirley passed away on Feb 10, 2019 at their home in McHenry Illinois.
Surviving are their six children Julie (Marvin) Schneider of White Pigeon MI, Edward O’Donoghue Jr. of Grandville MI, Diane (James) Bacon of Grand Rapids MI, Catherine Wrich of North Pole AK, Wendy Olson of McHenry IL and Michael (Maria) O’Donoghue of Marengo IL; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
