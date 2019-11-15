HAMLIN, NY - Edward N. LaDue Sr. went into the arms of the Lord on November 12, 2019. Predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia and his son-in-law, Kevin. Survived by his children, Mashell LaDue, Cheryl (Richard) David, Tina (Russell) Baxter, Cora Jo (Darrell Sayles) Benedict, Edward (Vicki) LaDue Jr., Fredrick LaDue, Scott (Joanne) LaDue, Margaret (Michael) Beaupre & Justin (Maria) LaDue; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews; and his brothers, Angus (Margaret) LaDue Sr. and Charles (Marilyn) LaDue.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be determined. See www.burgerfuneralhome.com for updates. Arrangements Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton, NY.
Contributions can be made in memory of Edward to the Honor Flight of Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.