CROGHAN- Edward Nicholas Boliver, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Eddie was born on September 1, 1946 in Lowville, NY. He is the son of the late Alvin and Erma (Kloster) Boliver. As a young child he attended a one room schoolhouse in Indian River, and then transferred to Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan, which is where he graduated from in 1964. After graduation he worked construction for Frederick’s Construction Company at Beaver River Central School, Fletcher-McCarthy Construction Company at Canton College, and at C.D. Perry & Sons Construction working in Lyons Falls. He then worked for Croghan Meat Market for many years. He worked briefly at the Carthage Meat Market. In 1998 he opened Eddie’s Meat Market in Indian River. He was married to Elaine Shaw and they had three children. The marriage ended in divorce.
He is survived by his companion Carol Leeder; his children and their spouses, Jon and Jody Boliver of Indian River, James and Angela Boliver of Indian River, Janice and Jeffrey Farley of Columbia PA; five grandchildren, Cole, Bryce, Jordan, Kylah, Amaya; four sisters, Mildred (Robert) Monnat, Dorothy (Bernard) Monnat, Norma (Stanley) Monnat, Sharon Sweeney; a brother, Richard (Frances) Boliver; a sister-in-law Priscilla Boliver; an aunt, Bernadette Planty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins all of whom he had a special bond with. He is predeceased by a brother, Gerald Boliver, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Sweeney.
Eddie was a communicant of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, Harrisville, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, and St. James Catholic Church, Carthage. He was a member of the BPOE -1605, Lowville Elks Lodge, Beaver River Fish and Game Club, Harrisville Rod and Gun Club, Peeler Swamp Hunting Club, and the Brown Creek Hunting Club. He enjoyed shooting trap, bowling, golfing, gambling, and hunting. He played and coached fast-pitch softball and was an avid NY Yankees fan.
Due to recent restrictions, there will be no public calling hours. All are welcome to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Entombment will be held privately at Indian River Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
