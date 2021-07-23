LOWVILLE – A graveside service with Military Honors for Edward O. Ingersoll, 100, formerly of Martinsburg and Brookside Senior Living Community, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Martinsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Edward O. Ingersoll
