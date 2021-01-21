NORWOOD – Edward P. McNamara, 85, a longtime resident of River Road, peacefully passed away Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at his home.
Edward was born on January 28, 1935 in Hornell, New York, the son of the late Edward P. and Alma (Falle) McNamara. He was graduated from Alfred University with a B.S. and a M.S. in Ceramic Engineering and received a M.B.A. from SUNY at Buffalo.
Edward spent 28 years in the ceramic industry, predominately at Carborundum Company in Niagara Falls, New York. In 1987, Edward joined Clarkson University where he served as Deputy Director of the Center for Advanced Materials Processing. He had a strong conviction that his industrial and academic career was in line with his belief that he was serving his Savior Jesus Christ as he applied his gifts and talents to this work.
All his life, he continued growing in his vibrant faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He served faithfully at Trinity Episcopal Church in Potsdam in a variety of ways, as well as at Randall Memorial Church in Williamsville, New York. Edward demonstrated his love of the Gospel through his involvement in international mission boards. These included SAMS-USA (Society of Anglican Missionaries and Senders) and PRP (People Reaching People).
Edward is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Joyce (Emmick); their sons and spouses, John Vincent and Pamela, Paul Edward and Margaret, James Charles and Carla, Steven Robert, and David Richard and Sherry; 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; his sister, Imelda and Dr. John Way; and many nieces and nephews.
Edward was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John Vincent “Jack” McNamara.
Services celebrating his life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 8 Maple Street, Potsdam, New York 13676 or SAMS USA, PO Box 399, Ambridge, Pennsylvania 15003 or online at www.samsusa.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
