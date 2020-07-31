CROGHAN, NY ~ Edward R. Nortz, 92, of N. Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Belfort, died on July 28, 2020. Born September 4, 1927 in Croghan, NY.
Beloved husband of 61 years of Dorothea (Proulx) Nortz; cherished father of James, Laure (Samir Patel), Rev. Robert, Rev. Basil and Douglas (Ednny); loving grandfather of Michael, Shaan, Julie, Nicholas, Bonnie, Tommy, Heather, Ryan, Sophia, and Karen; also survived by his sister, Ellen Zimmer, and many nieces and nephews.
WWII Navy veteran, avid golfer and sports enthusiast.
Relatives and friends may attend calling hours on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, 9791 Main St., Croghan. Face masks and social distancing required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4th, at 10:00 a.m. from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Belfort, NY.
Contributions may be made to Summit Life Outreach Center, 1622 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Flowers gratefully declined.
