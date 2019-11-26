DEER RIVER – Edward R. Widrick, 83, of Route 26, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
A funeral Mass will be said at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial with Military Honors will be at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Belfort. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to your local fire department.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Tina Widrick, of Deer River; Teresa and her husband Jason Rice of Cario; a granddaughter, Jasmine and two great-grandchildren, Isabel and Austin Widrick; his siblings and their spouses, David and Donna Widrick of Cazenovia; Allen and Maureen Widrick of Spencerport; Cindy and Joseph McConnell of Adams Center; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.
Edward was born on February 15, 1936 in Kirschnerville, NY, a son of the late Ernest and Mildred Steria Widrick. He attended country school at Martinsburg and Belleville Academy. Ed was in 1W service in Denver. CO. After returning home, he joined the Army, serving from 1961 – 1964. After his service he worked in Rochester. On July 22, 1967 he married Marilyn A. Bush at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. The couple moved to Carthage in 1972 when he began working as a machinist at New York Air Brake, where he worked for 30 years until retiring in 2002.
He was a communicant at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage and was a life member of Carthage American Legion Post -789.
Ed had a love for genealogy and had researched the Widrick family tree for 50 years. He enjoyed ham radio and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp at Effley Falls. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
