Gouverneur - Edward T. “Ed” McBroom, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 11:00 am at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A celebration of life that was planned to honor Ed has been postponed due to the current health situation and will be announced at a later date.
Edward was born in Gouverneur on February 9, 1947, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Tharrett) McBroom.
He served our country in the United States Army, and upon honorable discharge, Ed worked at CIVES Steel Company for over 42 years.
Ed enjoyed puttering around in his shed and yard, spending time with his family and his pets. He was also an avid New York Yankee fan and followed NASCAR racing, cheering on the Earnhardts. Dale Sr. and Junior.
Ed was a member on the local American Legion and the VFW.
He is survived by his siblings Richard Tharrett, Allen “Charlie Brown” McBroom, Lorraine and Lynn Stowell, Judy and Mike Nichols, Connie and George LaBow, Sallie Jo and Al Emrich, many nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his parents Harold and Dorothy, his companion Myra Copeland, brothers Bob McBroom and Gary Tharrett, and a sister Linda Stowell.
Memorial donations in Ed’s memory are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
