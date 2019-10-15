NICHOLVILLE—There will no services at this time for 82 year old Edward T. Richards, a resident of 248 County Rt. 49, Nicholville, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home. Edward is survived by his wife of 31 years, Charlotte; two daughters, Patricia Richards and Christopher Pelkey, Worcester, MA; Christine Richards, Norfolk; two step-sons, Steve Murray, Lisbon; David Kimball and Jessica Edwards, Potsdam; a son-in-law, Michael Brown, Winthrop; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister Margo Taylor, Parishville as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Edward was pre-deceased by his parents, a son, Edward Richards, a daughter, Nyoka Brown and a sister, Donna Richards.
Born in Norwood, NY on August 7, 1937 to the late Edward and Doris Wake Richards, Edward worked as a mechanic for Van Ben Industries, based out of Clinton, Massachusetts for over 25 years. Even though he was a talented mechanic who loved to work on vehicles, Edward also loved being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing or cutting wood. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Edward T. Richards.
