A graveside service for Edward “Ted” and Marie J. Cross will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 15th at Woodside Cemetery, corner of Mixer Road and Co Rt 79, Belleville.
Marie passed away on August 16, 2021, at the Samaritan Keep Home with her loving husband by her side. Edward “Ted” passed away November 21, 2021, also at the Samaritan Keep Home.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
