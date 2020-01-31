Edward W. Downey, Homestead, Florida & Clayton, NY passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Miami, Florida.
Born to the late Ralph and Madeline (Betty Stage) Downey, on July 12, 1948, he was a graduate of Clayton Central School and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was formerly married to Carol (Montante) Ramsey.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Heather and Terry Craddock and their son Kyle, Clayton. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Ralph Jr and Billie Ann Downey, Clayton, his sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Mike Bechaz, Gunnison, Colorado, his nephew Jon and Cherie Downey and their son Hunter, Clayton and a niece Julianna Downey Watertown. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Peter and his nephews Jamie and Nathan.
Per Ed’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private gathering will be observed by the family at a later date.
