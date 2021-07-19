NORWOOD – A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward W. Sudol, 96, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will be held on the Calvary Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Edward is survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Hamilton, Massena and her children, Charles and Teresa Hitchman; Cheryl Chapin; Carolyn Hitchman; Sharon and George MacDonald; a god-daughter, Nancy Helen Chapin as well as his nieces and nephews whom include Audrey Kelly, Sharon McDonald (Peter LoPresti), Claude Lamoureau, Claudette Seguin (Brian), Maurice Lamoureau and Allan and Brian Villeneuve. Ed was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Gertrude; his six brothers- Frank, Henry, John, Joe, Tony and Pete Sudol; four sisters, Mary Seclock; Judy Puglia; Sally Upright and Tess Kelly and a nephew Bob Lamoureau.
Born in Clifton, NJ on June 18, 1925 to the late Frank and Amilia Byra Sudol, Ed graduated from Pinebush High School and Paul Smiths College. He served in the 8th Armor Division with the U.S. Army during WW II. He married Gertrude M. Dupuis on February 6, 1957. Gertrude passed away on September 8, 1990. He worked as an Assistant Supervisor for Potsdam State and previously inspected lumber at Elliot’s Hardwoods in Potsdam. In his free time, Ed enjoyed playing golf at St. Lawrence University in Canton and loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Memorial donations in Ed’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
