The funeral service for Edwin Dudley Jones, Jr. will be 12:00pm Monday, September 16th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Kevin Kiddo officiating. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to the family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am.
Dudley passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, September 11th. He was 90 years old.
He is survived by his wife Berniece A. “Beanie” (Ring) Jones, his children Steven C., Ryan R., D. Casey, and a daughter Amy L. Spies; his grandchildren Nickolaus D., William L. Spies 2nd, Carey L. Spies, Adam R. Spies, Deborah A. Spies, Andrew J. Spies, Casey A. and Jared A. Jones.
Born in Watertown January 12, 1929, he was a son to Edwin Sr. and Ruth (Brown) Jones. Following his high school education, he joined the United States Army on September 20, 1946. While in the Army Dudley served with the 82nd Airborne, the 88th Infantry, and the 504th Infantry Regiment. He was honorably discharged March 12, 1948.
Following his discharge, Dudley worked at the New York Air Brake as a machinist and in 1954 worked as a civil engineer for the New York State Department of Transportation winning many awards with the DOT, retiring in 1991.
On August 24, 1954 he married Berniece Ring at Watertown’s First Baptist Church, Rev. Johns officiating.
Dudley was a bit of a daredevil and enjoyed dirt-bikes, motocross, mountain bikes, motorcycles, scuba diving, 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, go-karts and car racing. He held a pilot’s license, also built and raced his own boats. He collected numerous trophies and awards. He was a member of the VFW, NRA, and Watertown Sportsmen’s Club.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
