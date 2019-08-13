Gouverneur — Edwin E. Bresett, 81, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16th from 10:00 to 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 am at Mercy Point Church in Gouverneur with Pastor Sean Silkwood officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Edwin was born in Rossie on November 29, 1937, the son of Earl and Zella (Perry) Hunter.
Ed grew up on the family farm on the Old Northerner Road near DeKalb, raised by his adopted parents Charles and Ethel Bresett. He graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 1955 and worked on the farm, eventually taking over and operating the farm for several years. Ed also worked at Gouverneur Talc Company, retiring in 2002.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, puttering around the house and garage, and as his children put it, trying to dance.
Ed married Jeanne C. Benware on September 2, 1960.
He is survived by his children Christine and Henry LaQuier of Rensselaer Falls, Mitchell and Ian Bresett - McCormick of Colton, his grandchildren Matthew LaQuier and his wife Melissa Proulx of Canton, Adam LaQuier and his fiance Jordan Hokaj of Lancaster, NY. Ed is predeceased by his parents, adopted parents, 3 half brothers Donald Gibson, Alton Gibson and Alger Gibson, 2 half sisters Joyce Hadley and Katherine Tolworthy.
Memorial donations in Ed’s memory are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Canton Fire & Rescue.
