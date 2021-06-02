NORFOLK – A Celebration of Life gathering for 47 year old Edwin M. Pelkey, a resident of 96 Trippanyville Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday June 5th, 2021 at 1p.m. at 44 Spring Street, Norwood, NY. All family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate Edwin’s life. Edwin passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home. Edwin is survived by a son, Andrew Burwell; a daughter, Darrian, as well as his six sisters, Dawn Pelkey-Fuller, Norwood; Betty Vassmer, Norwood; Jodie Pelkey, Massena; Johnnie Flynn, Ogdensburg NY; Rachel Sciolino, Albany and Dakota Delosh, Norwood as well as aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins. Edwin was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Mary Pelkey and his sister Patricia Pelkey.
Born in Potsdam, NY on January 24, 1974 to the late John E. and Mary J. Pelkey, he attended Potsdam High School and worked as a nurse’s aide and in the food service industry until he became disabled. In his free time, Edwin enjoyed spending time with his son Andrew and dog Ranger. Edwin loved the outdoors, he loved to fish and camp. He also loved beating his family at penny poker. Edwin will be greatly loved and missed by his family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.