Edwin Patriquin Stouffer passed away on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 in Rochester, New York at the age of 63. Edwin is survived by his two children and their spouses, Justin and Alicia Stouffer, and Jennifer Stouffer and Adam Raymond, as well as three grandchildren, Lillian Stouffer, Nicholas Stouffer, and Matthew Raymond. He is also survived by three sisters, Sarah Ann Anderson, Valerie Stouffer, Elizabeth Hernandez, and a brother, Matthew Stouffer. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Bruce and Sarah Jane Stouffer. Edwin was born on August 13th, 1955 in Killarney, Manitoba and brought to the United States at 13 months old. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1973. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with honor as a satellite communications technician, photojournalist, and in public affairs. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal while working with NATO. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Ed was an editor for the Watertown Daily times, before returning to work with the military as a civilian employee. He proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1987 and earned his Associate of Science degree in 1997 from Jefferson Community College. His children remember him as a kind, gentle, and intelligent father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Ed was accomplished at writing and photography. He was an avid reader of science fiction, fantasy, and military thrillers. He enjoyed dogs, music, food, and exploring the rich history of his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Edwin will be interred in the Bath National Cemetery with a graveside memorial service to be scheduled later this year.
Edwin Patriquin Stouffer
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.