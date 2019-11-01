The funeral service for Effie N. Mazes will be 4:00pm on Sunday, November 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2pm – 4pm at the funeral home.
Effie passed away Tuesday, October 29th. She was 69 years old.
Born December 6, 1949 in Watertown, NY, Effie was the daughter to Nicholas P. and Malama Kouzi Mazes. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968 and went on to attend Jefferson Community College later transferring to SUNY Potsdam. She worked at Northland Electric retiring after many years of employment.
Effie was the first child to be baptized in the Saint Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church. She had many fond memories attending Sunday services there and belonging to the Greek Community in Watertown.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Elizabeth Mazes, Staten Island, NY, 2 nieces, Ann and Sara Mazes and a grand-niece Cora. She is predeceased by her parents.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
