Russell — Elaine Carrie Whiteford, 70, of County Route 25, died peacefully at her home while under the loving care of her family on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was the wife of Edward David Whiteford. There will be no services per Elaine and family’s request.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg 13669.
