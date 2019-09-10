Elaine E. Chapman, 79 Watertown passed away Saturday, September 7th at Hospice House of Jefferson County.
Services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11am at Stone Presbyterian Church with fellowship to follow immediately after the service.
Elaine was born in Utica, NY, a daughter to Earl and Eleanor (Kitch) Loisell on August 7th, 1940. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1958 and married Glenn F. Chapman on September 3rd, 1960 at Stone Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband Glenn F. Chapman, 2 sons, Steven (Linda), Joseph (Kathy), her grandchildren, Alaina and Jacob Chapman, Ashley Chapman, and great grandchildren, Vanessa Frontiera and Nolan Sparkman.
Elaine was one of five children. She is predeceased by her brother Earl and survived by Earl’s wife Erin. She is also survived by her sisters Elizabeth (Leon) Meacham and Shelah (John) Allen as well as her brother Eldon (Diane).
Elaine worked for many years in the service industry and had a gift for making people feel welcome. She was surrounded by love of family and friends. She was lifelong member of Stone Presbyterian Church.
In Elaine’s memory, donations can be made to Stone Presbyterian Church or Hospice House of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
