Elaine G. Langford, formerly of Massena passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 at Lavine & Dixson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, where arrangements are incomplete at this time.
