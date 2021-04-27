Constableville- Elaine (Norton) Taylor, 81, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, while under the loving care of her daughter, Jan.
Elaine was born in Lowville, on June 14, 1939, a daughter of Harold D. and Helen I. Ward Norton. She grew up in Lowville and graduated from Lowville Academy & Central School, with the Class of 1957. Thereafter Elaine was employed for 45 years, as a receptionist for Drs. John and Edgar Miller Dentist Office in Lowville.
On November 5, 1960, Elaine was united in marriage with David H. Taylor at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Constableville. Thereafter the coupled resided on Cascade Avenue, Lowville, before moving to Port Leyden where they resided until moving to her present home in Constableville, in 1994. In 1979, David and Elaine purchased the Western Auto Store in Port Leyden, which they operated until retiring in 1998. Mr. Taylor, a U.S. Navy Veteran and Insurance Agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. passed away on January 20, 2013.
Elaine was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Constableville, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Constable Hall Association for many years and was active in the annual June Craft and Antique Automobile Show at Constable Hall. She served on the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed reading and playing golf.
She is survived by a daughter, Jan, Constableville; three brothers and two sisters in law, Ronald Norton, Lowville, David (Patty) Norton, Carthage and Jeffrey (Wanda) Norton, Lowville; two sisters and two brothers in law, Judy (Robert) Barker, Kingwood, West Virginia and Diane (Larry) Kieffer, Lowville; a brother in law, Dan Taylor, Honeoye Falls and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, David, Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Helen Norton, a brother, Mark Norton, a sister-in-law, Ruby Norton, and her father and mother-in-law, Henry and Helen Taylor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, May 8, at 11:00 A.M. in Constableville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325, or to The Constable Hall Association, 5909 John St. Constableville, NY 13325. Her funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, NY.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
