NATURAL BRIDGE – Elaine P. Smith, 69, formerly of Henry Road, passed away on Sunday morning, January 31, 2021 at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.
Elaine was born on March 19, 1951 in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Elma Smith. She graduated from Harrisville Central School. She worked for years as a short-order cook at the Village Inn as well as Hunter’s View in Harrisville, as well as babysitting children for many friends and family which she truly enjoyed. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted mother to her two children.
She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. In her younger years she loved riding horses with her cousins and always dreamed of owning one. Animals were always a comfort to her, and she greatly enjoyed when they would come visit the nursing home.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Banek of New Hartford, NY; a brother, John Smith of Florida; a sister-in-law Maria Smith; nieces, Natasha Smith and Ornella Puente and a nephew Danny Puente; two grandchildren, Logan and Blake Banek; and her two four-legged grandchildren as she liked to call them, Gunnar and Alfie. There are too many cousins and friends to mention, but the closest and most helpful to her through the years are Billie Manchester, Linda Philips, Naomi and Forrest Pitts, Sarah Rose, Patricia Rushlow, Michelle and Marion Smith, and Glenna and Howard Pitts.
She is predeceased by a son, Scott Smith who died in 1997.
Burial with a graveside service will be held in the Spring in Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge.
Donations can be made to your local ASPCA in Elaine’s name and would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
