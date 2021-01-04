Elda Mae Bullock, age 90, of Rensselaer Falls, New York, passed on January 1, 2021 at Riverledge Nursing Home.
She is survived by her five daughters, Jane Bullock (Paul) VanDeMark of Palm Bay, FL, Kathy Jean Bullock of Heuvelton, NY, Barbara Bullock (Ronald) Fontaine of Charlton, MA, Amber Bullock (Larry) Riordan of Heuvelton, NY and Donna Marie Bullock of Potsdam, NY; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas (Diana) VanDeMark, their son Joaquin of Melbourne, FL, Stephen VanDeMark, of Palm Bay, FL, Christopher (Jenelle) Riordan, their children, Liam, Haley, and Parker of Rensselaer Falls, NY and Michelle Riordan (Matt Antwine) and her children Pasquale, Madonna, Mathieu, and Gerard Ayotte of Waddington, NY; her siblings, Pauline Hilliker of Chemung, NY and Kenneth Blaine Quail of Shunk, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Owen Bullock.
She was born on September 4, 1930, in Shunk, PA, the daughter of Jesse and Pearl Barnes Quail. Elda met and married her husband of 53 years, Owen Bullock, and raised their family in Merryall, PA and later in Rensselaer Falls, NY.
Elda lived for her family. She was known for her adventurous spirit and exuberant, infectious laughter. She and Owen began their married life as ranch hands in California, working at the Brandeis Movie Ranch; Elda worked alongside the rich and famous including Walt Disney and once mistakenly kissed actor/singer Roy Rogers as he was dressed in the same outfit as her husband Owen. Elda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by anyone that was lucky enough to know her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N. State St., Heuvelton, NY 13654 or the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
