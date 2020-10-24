A graveside service for Eleanor C. Aldous, 76, of Canton will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery on Miner Street Road in Canton with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Aldous passed away Friday night (October 23, 2020) at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, a brother Elmer (Mary) Cougler of Ogdensburg, Karl (Linda) Cougler of Heuvelton, sisters Jean LaJoy of Ogdensburg, Jane Rivet of Colorado, Barbara (Ed) Lumbard of Pyrities, Karen (David) McNamara of New Jersey, and Terry Cougler of Ogdensburg, brother in laws Lawrence (Shirley ) Aldous of Canton and Robert (Gail) Aldous of Canton.
She was predeceased by her daughter Marsha in 2010, a brother Robert Cougler, and a sister and brother in law Melbetra (Edgar) Bradberry.
Eleanor was born January 20, 1944 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Clarence and Mary (Gilbert) Cougler. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School and continued her education at the Watertown School of Business. On July 14, 1967, Eleanor married Thomas Aldous at Crary Mills Church. Early in her career, she was a clerical worker for a lawyer in Watertown, then worked for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services in Canton for 10 years, lastly as a teacher’s aide at Potsdam School System until her retirement in 1996.
Mrs. Aldous was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Ladies Aid Society with Brick Chapel Church, and the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, travelling and spending time with her family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
