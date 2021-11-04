WESTLAKE, OHIO -- Eleanor E. Fairbairn, 84, entered into eternal life on November 1, 2021. Born on January 15, 1937 in Ogdensburg, New York, she was the second child of the late Lorne H. and Marge (King) Fairbairn, Sr.
After graduating with honors from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1954, Eleanor attended St. Lawrence University on full scholarship and later graduated from Cleveland State University with bachelor’s degrees in Occupational Therapy and psychology. She worked as an Occupational Therapist (OTR) at Lakewood Hospital in Lakewood, Ohio for 20 years and then as a part-time OTR at nursing homes until her retirement at age 70. Eleanor found great fulfillment in helping others as an Occupational Therapist and was dedicated to mentoring student interns.
A saxophone player in her high school band, Eleanor learned to play the guitar and banjo in the 1970s and also participated in women’s singing groups. She was a talented and prolific seamstress who enjoyed making clothes for family, friends, and her daughters’ dolls. While in her fifties and sixties, Eleanor enjoyed two new avocations: figure skating and Scottish Country Dancing. She loved to share stories about hunting with her father and siblings as a youth, and, starting in the early 1990s, returned to St. Lawrence County each fall to hunt with her brother and sisters.
Eleanor is survived by children Eleanor E. LeBeau, David A. LeBeau (Beth LeBeau), Fredric A. LeBeau II (Wendy Beavis), and Suzanne L. LeBeau (Jeff Nickerson); grandson David A. LeBeau, Jr.; siblings Melba J. Tacy (Peter), Carol A. Young (Bob), and Lorne H. Fairbairn, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Lorna J. Fairbairn, Dorothy E. Fairbairn, and Ruth A. M. Manzi (Andy).
Interment will occur at a later date at the Ogdensburg Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY, followed by a private celebration of life gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
