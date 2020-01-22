A Funeral Mass for Eleanor “Ellie” Adamczyk, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 9:30AM at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating and Rev. Kevin O’Brien concelebrating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Adamczyk passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Janet Schembry and husband, Ariel, of Lisbon, NY, Alex Pniewski and wife, Dawn, of Hazlet, NJ, and Anthony and his companion, Brandi LaRue, of Ogdensburg, NY, a brother, Joseph Santoro and wife, Joanne, of Keansburg, NJ, four grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her mother, Eleanor A. Santoro and husbands, Henry Pniewski and John L. Adamczyk.
Eleanor was born on July 29, 1945, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Joseph Santoro and Eleanor Krzykalski. She attended James J. Ferris High School in Jersey City, NJ. Eleanor married Henry Pniewski on September 7, 1963 at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. They were happily married for almost 25 years until the tragic death of Henry as he was struck by an automobile. She remarried, to John L. Adamczyk, in Freehold, NJ and shortly thereafter moved up to the North Country in 1991. Eleanor owned and operated a small adult home and then later worked as a home healthcare aide both independently and for Cerebral Palsy of the North Country in Canton, NY for many years.
A true gift from God, Eleanor loved selflessly caring for those in need and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was an abundantly kind and generous person who always put the needs of others above her own, living by the teachings of Jesus Christ “Love one another as I have loved you”. Leaving a lasting impression and example of how to live life to the fullest, Eleanor had a wonderful impact on all those she interacted with and was as close to an angel on this earth as we will find – touching the hearts and lives of many people. She will be dearly missed by many and loved always.
Donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, TN and the CJD Foundation of Akron, Ohio. Please remember to reach out and help those in need within your community. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.