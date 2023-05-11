Eleanor Fralick, 91, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th at the Dexter Cemetery.
Eleanor Fralick
