Eleanor J. “Ellie” Kirch, 73, of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, of a sudden illness at Upstate University Hospital, with her family by her side.
Ellie was born in Lowville on March 30,1947, daughter of Milton P. and Pauline K. Schwendy Bush, and she attended school in Croghan and Beaver River.
On August 7, 1965, she married Gary M. Kirch at the Church of St. Stephen in Croghan, the marriage ended in divorce.
In her early years she worked at Northland Motors, and in 1979 she began her 37 year career at Samaritan Medical Center, retiring in 2017, where she was in charge of purchasing in the OR. Ellie was always a hard worker, she took on additional jobs at night cleaning offices and often having 3 jobs at a time.
If you knew Ellie you loved her. She had a vibrant personality with an incredible sense of humor. Ellie loved spending time at the lake, traveling around the area, enjoying her dinner club, shopping, reading, spending time with her wonderful grandson, Mason, or just relaxing on her balcony enjoying her natural surroundings. She was a former communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Clayton and St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown.
Ellie was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by anyone that was lucky enough to know her.
Surviving are a daughter, Kristin (Mark) Storey, Watertown, a brother Francis (Patricia) Bush, Deer River, a grandson, Mason A. Storey and several nieces and nephews; including two special nephews Mark and John Bush, her roommate and dear friend, Jeanne Cullen and two beloved cats, Lillie and Jillie.
She was predeceased by a brother Bernard Bush and a sister, Louise Hooley.
She liked to reminisce about the fun times she had at the family chicken barbecues when she was younger.
Ellie’s family would especially like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Upstate University Hospital for their care and compassion they gave to Ellie during her stay.
Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Because Ellie had a great fondness for all animals, donations may be made in her memory to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY, 13601.
