Eleanor J McQuade, 89, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at The cottages at Garden Grove in Cicero.
Eleanor was born February 5, 1931 in Crary Mills, NY to Bower and Ilda (Culbertson) Noble. She graduated from Canton Central School in 1947 and from Postdam State Teachers College in 1951. Eleanor married William McQuade in Dover Plains, NY December 23, 1951. Eleanor was an Elementary School Teacher at Wassaic State School, Webutuck Central School and retired from Madrid Waddington Central School in 1978.
Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (Shayne) Summers, Pulaski, NY, Maureen McQuade, Liverpool, NY, grandchildren, Luke (Marissa) Summers, Amanda Summers, Danny (Kirsten) Summers, Marilee (Jeremy) O’Neill, Jesse Gates, Grace (Mitchell) Johnston, great grandchildren Sabria, Colin, Olivia, Daniel, Jocelyn, Elijah, Eva and Judah, brother, Vernon (Nancy) Noble, Williamsville, NY.
She was predeceased by her husband William, siblings, Orrin Noble, Noreen Saber, Donald Noble and Louise Williams.
Burial will be at South Richland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
