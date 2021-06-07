LOWVILLE - Eleanor Jane Cummings of Marietta, GA, Will have her committal service on Tuesday, June 15th at 11:00am at Ss. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Route 177, New Boston.
Eleanor Jane Cummings of Marietta, GA, left her earthly home on December 20, 2020 leaving a family she grew to cherish and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Cummings, her father Wilbur and mother Theresa Berrus and, her sister Joan McArthur. She was born in Watertown, NY on April 7, 1929 to Theresa and Wilbur Berrus. She lived in upstate NY until the mid 1960’s when she and her family moved to Boynton Beach, FL and for many years in lived in Lantana, FL. Eleanor spent the last 2 years in Marietta and Roswell, GA. Besides her family, she had an adoring love for pets- especially her dogs and cats.
Eleanor is survived by her three children, John W. Cummings (Carol) of Marietta, GA, Tom Cummings (Cathy) of West Palm Beach, FL and Catherine Regina (Gina) Cummings of Roswell, GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren – Traci Lavelle (Tim), Ryan Cummings (Kim), Erin Bouchard (Robby), Kelly Cummings, Jason Cummings (Melinda), and Corey Cummings and their children (great grandchildren) Jace, Seager, Trevor, Peyton, Taylor, Will, Brooke, Gavin, Hayden, Cody, and Raymond.
A family service was held on January 13, 2021 at HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home, on Old Canton Road in Marietta. Eleanor will find her final resting place in Lowville. She will finally be at home with her parents and husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.