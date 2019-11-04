Eleanor L. Harding, 86 of Dexter passed away Sunday November 3rd at Elderwood Nursing Facility, Liverpool, NY.
Eleanor was born March 7, 1933 in Limerick, NY the daughter of Frank and Florence Staie McCormick. She graduated from Dexter High School. She worked as a secretary at the Dexter Sulphite Mill, Black Clawson and later worked in the cafeteria at the Dexter Elementary School.
She married John E. Harding August 7, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church by Ft. Dosti. The couple lived in Dexter. She was a member of River Rovers Camping Club and Immaculate Conception Altar and Rosary Society.
She is survived by three sons: Gary (Vera) Harding of Riverdale, Georgia, Blane (Sheila) Harding of Watertown, Noel (Michele) Harding of Queensberry, NY. Twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and numerous foster sisters survive.
She was predeceased by her husband John in 2016 and a daughter Patricia A. Harding Hodge in 2005.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday November 11th at the Immaculate Conception Church of Brownville at 11:00 am with Fr. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.