Eleanor L. Maitland, 88, Adams passed away Tuesday evening at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse where she had been admitted on August 3rd.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11th at 11 am at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Woodside Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur D., Adams; son, Don (Karen) Maitland, Adams; 2 daughters, Cheryl A. (Gary) Neddo, Bridgeport; Diane (Daniel) Patterson, Adams Center; son-in-law, Stephen Russell, Rodman, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and daughter Cathy Russell.
Eleanor was born in Oswego, NY daughter to Edwin and Leola Cross Castor. She was one of 10 children. She attended Adams Center Central School and married Arthur Maitland in 1950 at Adams Center Baptist Church.
While in school she was a cheerleader, ran track, pole vaulter and played drums in the high school band.
Eleanor was an avid seamstress and was a 4-H leader from 1966-1971 teaching the children how to sew. She also enjoyed working in her garden and baking for her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.