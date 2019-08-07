Eleanor L. Maitland, 88, Adams passed away Tuesday evening at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse where she had been admitted on August 3rd.
Among her survivors is her husband Arthur.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 12 pm-4 pm at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Funeral service will be held on Sunday at 11 am at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.
