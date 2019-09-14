Eleanor Mae Bacon Fleming, 94, of 26446 County RT. 32, Evans Mills, passed away September 13, 2019, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing home where she had been a resident.
She was born on February 21, 1925, in Watertown, daughter of Clinton A. and Ella Mae Wilkie Bacon. She attended a Pamelia one room school house and Evans Mills High School.
On July 18, 1946, she married Lyle C. Fleming at the home of her parents in Evans Mills.
Mrs. Fleming, along with her husband, took over her parent’s dairy farm in 1946 where they farmed for 41 years and raised their family of six. After retiring the couple spent winters in Florida.
Among her survivors are two daughters and son-in-laws, Rhonda (David) Reese, Watertown, Nancy (Larry) Hand, Evans Mills; four sons and daughter-in-law’s, Lee (Joy) Fleming, Alan (Mary) Fleming, Kent (Teresa) Fleming, all of Evans Mills, and Roger (Betty) Fleming, China Grove, NC, and a sister-in-law, Luella Riordan, Pamelia,seven grandchildren, Aaron Fleming, David (Bryana) Fleming, Alan Jr. Fleming, Daniel Fleming, Kathryn (Steve) Puccia, Nathan (Samantha) Fleming and Stephen Fleming, Eight great grandchildren, Madison and Mason Fleming, Steven, Anthony, Alexander, and Ethan Puccia, Alan (AJ) and Liam Fleming, and two nephews.
Besides her parents, her beloved husband Lyle passed away March 31, 2018, a sister Doris, at the age of six, a brother Robert, 1 day old, and a grandson Kevin L. Fleming.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral home.
As per Mrs. Fleming’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service at Evans Mills Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
