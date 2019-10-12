CASTORLAND — Eleanor Marie “Ellie” Widrick, 55 of State Route 126, Castorland, passed away October 11, 2019 in the Palliative Care Room at Lewis County General Hospital after battling colon cancer since 2008.
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16 at Naumburg Mennonite Church, with Titus Mast and Myron Roggie, Pastors, officiating. Private burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County General Hospital, Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kent; three daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth A. Widrick of Minetto, NY, Kimberly L. and Benjamin Moser, granddaughter Addison Moser and grandson Dominic Moser of Croghan, Samantha R. Widrick and fiancé Shawn Brown of Lowville; ten siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Donna Zehr of Copenhagen; Marvin and Linda Zehr of Carthage; Clifford Jr. and Cynthia Zehr of Silver Lake, IN; Henry and Sherry Zehr of Warsaw, IN; John and Sheila Zehr of Beaver Falls; Annette and Peter Lehman of Copenhagen; Mervin and Maureen Zehr of Lowville; Glenn and Cheryl Zehr of Alaska; Merle and Kristy Zehr of York Springs, PA; Jerry and Mary Margaret Zehr of Oneida; her mother and father-in-law, Gary and Carol Widrick of Castorland; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Mike Ditta of Morristown; Dixie and Mark Lehman of Lowville; Tania and Chris Caster of Sacramento, CA. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Geraldine Zehr, a brother, Keith Zehr, and two nieces, Alyssa and Kailey Zehr.
Ellie was born on July 23, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Clifford J. Sr. and Geraldine Gingerich Zehr, and graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1982. On August 23, 1986, she married Kent L. Widrick at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Elmer Moser, officiating. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite College, Harrisonburg, VA in 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. The couple moved back to the area, where she worked for Carthage Savings and Loan in the accounting office, and for Brookside Senior Living Community in the bookkeeping office, Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, as an Administrative Assistant; and was the Special Education Secretary at Beaver River Central School until November 2009. She received the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida Board of Co-Operative Educational Services “Educational Office Professional of the Year” award for 2008-2009.
She was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church, where she was active in Bible and Sunday school programs. Ellie enjoyed reading, camping, and counted cross-stitch. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
