Eleanor Santoro, 94 of Lisbon , NY, formally of Old Bridge, NJ and Jersey City, NJ passed away on December 17, 2019, at the home of her Grandson Anthony Adamczyk in Ogdensburg, NY, in the presence of beloved family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 9:30AM at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating and Rev. Kevin O’Brien concelebrating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00PM – 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Joseph (Butch) Santoro and his wife Joann Santoro of Keansburg, NJ, a brother Bernard Krzykalski and his wife Melva of Wayne, NJ, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Eleanor is predeceased by her daughter, Eleanor Adamczyk, who passed on January 16, 2020 and several brothers and sisters. She will be missed by all.
Eleanor Santoro was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 2, 1925 to Veronica and John Krzykalski. She was educated in the Jersey City School System. She married Joseph Santoro in Jersey City, NJ. She worked as a line worker for Colgate Toothpaste in Jersey City, NJ , then after raising her two children Joseph and Eleanor, she returned to the workforce being employed by 5 Corners Bakery in Jersey City, NJ as counter service worker.
Eleanor enjoyed volunteering at various nursing homes, serving meals and reading to the residents, she also volunteered at various elementary schools reading to the young children. Eleanor loved spending valuable time with her beloved family.
