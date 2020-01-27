Arrangements for Elinore B. “Elli” Rupp, 79, of Spears Street, Canton who died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital are incomplete and an obituary will appear as soon as available. Among her survivors are her husband John and two sons, Jeffrey and Richard. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Elinore B. Rupp
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.