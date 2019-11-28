STAR LAKE – Eliza M. Crane, age 89, of Star Lake, passed away at the Clifton-Fine Hospital where she resided on November 27, 2019.
Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Her funeral and burial will be held in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
