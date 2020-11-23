SOUTH COLTON— Graveside services for 92 year old Elizabeth A. “Liz” Ford, a resident of the Maplewood Campus in Canton and lifelong resident of South Colton, will be held privately due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Liz passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 21, 2020, at United Helpers Senior Care with her family at her side. A memorial mass and celebration of life for Liz will be held at a later date to be announced.
Liz is survived by her two daughters: Sharon and Ronald Gotham, South Colton; Cheryl Thomas, South Colton; her two sons, Jeff and Michelle Ford, Jericho, VT; Jerry and Sheri Ford, Georgia, VT; her nine beloved grandchildren: Devin and Ursula Gotham, Kerry Gotham, Brenden and Amy Gotham, Eric and Jessie Thomas, Gavin and Shelly Thomas, Aerianna and Chas Houle, Cierra Ford, Skyler Ford, Garrett Ford; eight great-grandchildren: Miles Gotham; Liam Gotham; Marcus Thomas; Evan Thomas; Clark Gotham; Rowan Thomas; Caroline Gotham; Max Thomas. Liz was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Gormand, a son-in-law, Rodney Thomas, her parents, and her siblings Mary Watson, John Sullivan, Ellen McKenna, Lawrence Sullivan, and Dan Sullivan.
Born in South Colton in 1927 to the late Daniel and Julia Curtin Sullivan, Elizabeth graduated from Colton High School and from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. She married Gormand H. Ford on October 13, 1947. Gormand passed away in 2008. Liz worked as the Colton Town Clerk for twenty years, and she previously worked in the Registrar’s Office at Clarkson University. Liz was a communicant of St. Paul’s - St. Patrick’s Church.
Liz’s mother was a teenage Irish immigrant, arriving in America alone at age sixteen. She taught Liz the importance of handling hardship with grace and wearing a smile. Liz showed great kindness to young and old alike. She had an amazing laugh, and a love of books, sweets, and dancing with Gormand. Above all, she showed undying love and support for her family.
The family would like to thank the amazing healthcare workers at Maplewood who took loving care of Liz for the past few years. Memorial donations in Liz’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department and Rescue Squad or United Helpers Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Elizabeth A. “Liz” Ford.
