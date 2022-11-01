MASSENA – After a brief illness, Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of East Hatfield Street, was peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital with her family at her side.
Liz was born on December 9, 1940, in Saranac Lake, New York, the daughter of the late Marshall Rupert and Anna (Bourbeau) Jenkins. She was a graduate of Massena High School and also took courses at Massena School of Business. On April 3, 1959, she married Harold Ford at the Massena First Baptist Church with Rev. Densmore, officiating. Harold predeceased her on August 29, 1981. Liz found love again when she met Robert A. Greenwood. They were married on October 26, 1985 at the First Baptist Church.
Liz worked for a time at Woolworth’s before starting employment with Ames Department Stores, where she worked behind the food counter. She was also a cook at Reynolds for 20 years until she and her husband opened Elizabeth’s Antiques and Collectibles on Woodlawn Ave, operating for many years. Liz was an instrumental member of the Massena Baptist Church, where she served as the Director of Sunday School for numerous years and was a former member of the Massena Senior Citizens. Liz had a great love for cooking and antiques and greatly enjoyed collecting cookbooks – especially from local organizations. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, poetry, and sewing bags for the Women on a Mission at church. But above all, her family was her greatest enjoyment and accomplishment.
Liz is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her children, David and Gina Ford of Rochester, NY ; Lisa and Lee Fregoe of Bergen, NY; Valerie S. Haynes of Holly, NY; Joseph and Cheryl Ford of Holly, New York; Beth Ford of Spencerport, NY; Marcia and Ted Ford Brothers, of Winder, GA; Laurie Ann and Charlie Thomas of Winthrop; and Robert L. and Christy Greenwood of Summerville, SC; 23 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Hayes in October 2021; her brother, Marshall Rupert Jenkins, II; and her sister, Angeline Gagne.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where calling hours will be held privately. Friends are invited to a memorial service celebrating her life on Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12:00 PM at the Massena Baptist Church. Burial will be held privately in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Massena Baptist Church.
Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.