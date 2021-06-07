New Hartford — Elizabeth A. Polarolo, 73, passed away on May 23, 2021 at the Siegenthaler Center with her family at her side. She was born in Lowville, N.Y. on June 29, 1947, a daughter of the late Stanley and Claire Bockenheim Young and was a graduate of Lowville Academy.
On November 14, 1968 she was united in marriage with Tom Polarolo in St. Peter’s Church in Utica.
In addition to raising her family, Beth worked at General Electric, Montgomery Wards, and in the cafeterias for both Sauquoit and Myles Elementary School.
She was an avid quilter and a member of the Mohawk Valley Quilt Club. Her quilts have become treasured keepsakes by those who received them.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will forever remain in the hearts of her family; She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Tom, her children David and Nicole Polarolo, Karen Polarolo, Anthony and Melinda Polarolo and Mark and Chantel Polarolo, her six cherished grandchildren; Matthew, Amanda, Madison, Cameron, Summer and Killian, her siblings; Geraldine and Michael Woolschlager, Janet and Stephen Roberts, Bruce Young, Joyce Mallette, Charles Young, and James and Cindy Young, her brothers in law; Jerry and Carmen Polarolo and Paul Kampnich as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters; Elaine Young and Janice Kampnich, her brother in law; Rodney Mallette and her sister in law; Susan Young.
Beth’s celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 12 at St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford at 12:30. Interment will be in Brantingham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Her family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff Slocum-Dixon Medical Group, especially Dr. Najam Din and staff. Her family would also like to give thanks to Hospice and the Siegenthaler Center and for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Beth’s name to Shriner’s Hospital (www.shrinershospialsforchildren.org) or St. Margaret’s Ecumenical & Retreat Center (www.stmargaretshouseny.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.